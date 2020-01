PG&E rate increase 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:31s - Published PG&E rate increase PG&E rate increase

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

PG&E rate increase YOUR ELECTRICITY BILL ISEXPECTED TO GO UP IN THE NEWYEAR.ON AVERAGE -- COMBINEDELECTRICITY AND GAS SERVICEBILLLS WILL INCREASE BY ABOUTTWO DOLLARS FORMOST CUSTOMERS.THIS TOTALS TO A 1.5 PERCENTINCREASE IN COSTS.PG&E HAS ALREADY FILED WITH THECALIFORNIAPUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISION TOINCREASE ELECTRICITYRATES AGAIN LATER IN THE NEWYEAR.THE INCREASED RATES COME ASP-G-AND-E TRIES TO RECOVERFROM BANKRUPTCY.THEY ARE CURRENTLY FACINGLIABILTIES LINKED TOWILDFIRE VICTIMS.ANY KIDS LOOKING FOR SOMETHING







You Might Like



Tweets about this