23ABC News at 5 p.m. | Top Stories for December 30, 2019

TONIGHT'STOP STORIES..THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICERELEASING THENUMBER OF HOMICIDES FOR 20-19...WHAT OFFICIALS ARE SAYING ABOUTTHESE LATEST NUMBERSAND HOW THEY STACK UP TO LASTYEAR...PLUS -- THE CORONER IDENTIFIESTHE MAN KILLED IN ADEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING.DETAILS ON WHAT LED TO THISDEADLY INCIDENT OVER THEWEEKEND.23ABC NEWS AT 5 STARTS RIGHTNOW...THE DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICEHAS RELEASED THEIRYEAR-END REVIEW OF HOMICIDES INKERN COUNTY -- AND ACCORDINGTO THEM... THE NUMBERS ARE GOINGDOWN.23ABC'S ALEX BELL IS LIVE FROMOUTSIDE THE JUSTICE BUILDING-- AND SHE IS TAKING A DEEPERDIVE INTO THEIR NUMBERS.YES, JESS LAST YEAR KERNCOUNTY'S HOMICIDE RATEWAS THE HIGHEST PER CAPITA OFANY COUNTY IN CALIFORNIA(AMONG CALIFORNIA'S 35 COUNTIESWITH POPULATIONS OF100,000 OR MORE, KERN COUNTYEXPERIENCED THE HIGHESTHOMICIDE RATE (11.1 PER100,000)).

BUT PRELIMINARYNUMBERS FROM THE DEPARTMENT OFJUSTICE ARE SHOWING ADECREASE IN HOMICIDE CRIMES FORTHE FIRST TIME YEARS."FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FIVEYEARS WEHAVE SEEN A DECREASE IN THENUMBER OF HOMICIDE CASES IN THECOUNTYOF KERN."TODAY THE KERN COUNTY DISTRICTATTORNEY'S OFFICE RELEASEDTHEIR YEAR-END REVIEW OFHOMICIDES IN THE COUNTY.THE NUMBERS ARE PULLED FROM THEDEPARTMENT OF JUSTICEREPORTS AND ARE PRELIMINARYFIGURES.

THE FINAL 2019 REPORTWILL BE RELEASED IN JULY OF2020.

ACCORDING TO DOJSTATISTICS... 2019 MARKS THEFIRST YEAR SINCE2014 WHERE THE NUMBER OFHOMICIDES HAS DECREASEDCOMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR.DA'S OFFICE TELL US THIS IS AHUGE STEP FORWARD AFTER THE LASTSEVERAL YEARS KERN COUNTY SAW ANUPWARD TREND INHOMICIDES.NOW THE COUNT INCLUDES "ALLDEGREES OF MURDER AS WELL(AS) INVOLUNTARYMANSLAUGHTER..."BUT THE DOJ AND THE KERN COUNTYDA'S OFFICE COUNT DOES NOTINCLUDE TWO TYPES OF HOMICIDES,WHICH LEAVESSOME DISCREPANCIES IN THENUMBERS.THEY DO NOT INCLUDEOFFICER-INVOLVEDSHOOTINGS AS CRIMINAL HOMICIDESIN THIS COUNT UNLESSCRIMINAL CHARGES ARE FILED" ANDTRAFFIC-RELATEDHOMICIDES ARE NOT INCLUDEDACCORDING TO THE DOJ KERN COUNTYHAD 101 HOMICIDESREPORTED IN 2018.23ABC COUNTED A TOTAL OF 116HOMICIDES IN 2018 AND THECORONER'S OFFICE REPORTED 115HOMICIDES IN 2018.FOR 2019 THE DOJ COUNTED 90HOMICIDES AND THE CORNERSOFFICE CONFIRMED 96 HOMICIDES.DISTRICT ATTORNEY CYNTHIA ZIMMERALSO SAYS..."THE SUCCESSFUL PROSECUTION OFHOMICIDES PLAYS A DIRECT ROLE INTHEDECREASE OF HOMICIDES IN THEFUTURE."ACCORDING TO THE DA'S OFFICE,THERE HAS BEEN AN INCREASE INPROSECUTING CRIMINAL HOMICIDECASES.SOT:WE'VE HAD DOUBLE THE NUMBER OFHOMICIDE CONVICTIONS THISYEAR IN 2019 THAN WE DID LASTYEAR IN THE COURT OF LAW."IN 2018 THE DA'S OFFICE REPORTED13 HOMICIDE CONVICTIONS THISYEAR THEIR REPORT STATES 26CONVICTIONS.

ZIMMER SAYS INEARLY 2019 THE DA'S OFFICECREATED A SPECIALIZED HOMICIDEUNIT WITH PROSECUTORS ANDINVESTIGATORS.

PRIOR TO THISYEAR THE UNIT WOULD FOCUS ON ARANGE OF HOMICIDE CASES BUT NOW."HOMICIDES ARE ALL THAT THEY DO.THEY ARE NOT DISTRACTED BY ANYDISTRICT ATTORNEY TODAY SHE ALSOTOLD ME THE NUMBER OF SHOOTINGSHAVE GONE DOWN AND THE NUMBER OFGUN SEIZURESHAS GONE UP.ACCORDING TO THE 2018 HOMICIDEIN CALIFORNIA REPORT FROM THEDOJ - FIREARMS CONSISTENTLYREMAIN THE MOST COMMON WEAPONUSED IN HOMICIDES.

LIVE AT THEJUSTICE BUILDING I'M ALEX BELLFOR 23ABC NEWS CONNECTING YOU.THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTOA DEADLY DEPUTY- INVOLVEDSHOOTING -- AFTER A KERN COUNTYSHERIFF'SDEPUTY SHOT A MAN IN NORTHEASTBAKERSFIELDOVER THE WEEKEND.K-C-S-O RECIEVED A DOMESTICDISTURBANCE CALL AT WATERSTREET NEAR RIVER BOULEVARD JUSTBEFORE 6 P-M SATURDAY.THE CALL WAS DISCONNECTED ANDDEPUTIES RESPONDED TOTHE HOME.ACCORDING TO OFFICIALS -- 27-YEAR-OLD HERIBERTORODRIGUEZ -- ANSWERED THE DOORAND DID NOT COMPLY WITHTHEIR COMMANDS.K-C-S-O SAYS RDORIGUEZ THENARMED HIMSELF WITH AN OBJECTAND THAT'S WHEN DEPUTIES OPENEDFIRE... KILLING HIM.K-C-S-O SAYS A DEPUTY SUFFEREDLACERATIONS TOHIS HEAD .OFFICIALS SAY ALL DEPUTIESINVOLVED WILL BE PUT ONADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE.AND A NEW POLICE USE OF FORCELAW WILL GO INTO EFFECTIN CALIFORNIA ON JANUARY FIRST.BACK IN AUGUST -- GOVERNOR GAVINNEWSOM SIGNED THE BILL -- WHICHWILL MODIFY THE CONDITIONS UNDERWHICH A POLICE OFFICERCAN LEGALLY USE DEADLY FORCEFROM TIMES WHEN IT'S"REASONABLE" TO WHEN IT'S"NECESSARY."THE BILL FACED MAJOR OPPOSITIONFROM LAWENFORCEMENT -- SOME SAY THEMEASURE UNDERMINES THEFACT THAT OFFICERS MUST OFTENMAKE SPLIT-SECONDDECISIONS IN LIFE AND DEATHSITUATIONS.ONE PERSON IS RECOVERING AFTER AHOME CAUGHT ON FIREOVERNIGHT IN EAST BAKERSFIELD.IT HAPPENED AROUND 2 THISMORNING ON PIONEER DRIVENEAR FAIRFAX ROAD...COUNTY FIRE FOUND SMOKE COMINGFROM THE FRONT DOOR ANDPART OF THE ROOF.CREWS WERE ABLE TO QUICKLY PUTOUT THE FLAMES.FOUR CHILDREN AND TWO ADULTSWERE ABLE TO EVACUATE THEHOME PRIOR TO THE ARRIVAL OFFIRE CREWS THANKS TOSMOKE DETECTORS IN THE HOME.

ONEOF THE RESIDENTS SUFFERED AMINOR INJURYWHILE EVACUATING THE HOME ANDWAS TRANSPORTED TOA LOCAL HOSPITAL.THE FIRE IS STILL UNDERINVESTIGATION.ANOTHER STORM SWEEPING THROUGHTHE REGION CAUSINGHOLIDAY TRAVEL ISSUES ONCEAGAIN...C-H-P HAD TO ESCORT TRAFFIC OVERTHE PASS OF THEGRAPEVINE -- DUE TO SNOW.FORTUNATELY -- LANES ARE OPEN ATTHIS HOUR AND TRAFFIC ISMOVING SMOOTHLY NOW.FOR UPDATES ON TRAFFIC -- BESURE TO DOWNLOAD OUR23ABC MOBILE AND TABLET APPS.THE GRAPEVINE WOKE UP TO SNOWSHOWERS, BUT THOSE PASSEDTHROUGHOUT THE DAY MAKING WAYFOR CLEARINGSKIES THIS EVENING.SOMETHING WE ARE TRACKING ACROSSTHE ENTIRE SANJOAQUIN VALLEY OVERNIGHT IS ADENSE FOG ADVISORY.

ITLOOKS LIKE THE LOW, ALREADYMOIST, AREAS COULD BE SEEINGSOME PATCHY FOG EARLY TOMORROWMORNING.

THERE IS A CHANCE FORTHIS TO CONTINUE EACH MORNINGTHIS WEEK.AS FOR THIS WEEK, WE WILL SEEDRY CONITIONS FROMTUESDAY UNTIL AT LEAST SATURDAY.TEMPERATURES WILL STAY ABOVEAVERAGE AND GRADUALLY WARMING.BY SATURAY, THEVALLEY WILL BE NEARLY 10 ABOVENORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR.THESE DRY CONDITONS ARE GOODNEWS FOR ANY PLANS YOUHAVE TO RING IN THE NEW YEAR.

ITWILL BE A BIT CHILLYOVERNIGHT, BUT DRY WITH CLEARSKIES.AIR QUALITY WILL BE MODERATE ONTUESDAY AND THERE IS NOBURNING UNLESS WITH A REGISTEREDDEVICE.FOR ALL P-G-AND-E CUSTOMERS --YOU MIGHT WANTTO LISTEN TO THIS.YOUR ELECTRICITY BILL ISEXPECTED TO GO UP IN THE NEWYEAR.ON AVERAGE -- COMBINEDELECTRICITY AND GAS SERVICEBILLLS WILL INCREASE BY ABOUTTWO DOLLARS FORMOST CUSTOMERS.THIS TOTALS TO A 1.5 PERCENTINCREASE IN COSTS.PG&E HAS ALREADY FILED WITH THECALIFORNIAPUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISION TOINCREASE ELECTRICITYRATES AGAIN LATER IN THE NEWYEAR.THE INCREASED RATES COME ASP-G-AND-E TRIES TO RECOVERFROM BANKRUPTCY.THEY ARE CURRENTLY FACINGLIABILTIES LINKED TOWILDFIRE VICTIMS.ANY KIDS LOOKING FOR SOMETHINGTO DO BEFORE THEYHEAD BACK TO SCHOOL - WE HAVESOMETHING THAT MAY BERIGHT UP YOUR ALLEY.ON FRIDAY -- KIDS HAVE A CHANCETO BUILD A ROBOT AND HAVE SOMEWINTER FUN.THE EVENT IS OPEN TO THIRD...FOURTH AND FIFTH GRADERS.EACH CHILD WILL BE ABLE TO BUILDTHEIR OWN ROBOT --AMONGST OTHER PROJECTS.IT'S ALL HAPPENING AT BUENAVISTA MUSEUM OFNATURAL HISTORY AND SCIENCE ONFRIDAY, STARTING AT 8 A-M UNTILNOON.IT'S FIFTY BUCKS AND STUDENTSWILL GO HOME WITH A ROBOT ANDA BOOK TO MAKE ANOTHER ONE.SPACE IS LIMITED.COMING UP ON 23ABC NEWS AT FIVE-- TWO PEOPLE ARE DEADFOLLOWING A SHOOTING AT A CHURCHIN TEXAS...WHAT OFFICIALS ARE SAYING ABOUTTHIS INCIDENT.