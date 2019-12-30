Global  

Churchgoer kills gunman at Texas service

Churchgoer kills gunman at Texas serviceThe man says he doesn't see himself as a hero.
Deacon who shot Texas gunman: 'I killed evil'

A man who trained others in his Texas church to use guns to protect the congregation fatally shot a...
USATODAY.com

Churchgoers shoot man who fired on worshippers, killing two in Texas

Churchgoers shoot man who fired on worshippers, killing two in TexasA man pulled out a shotgun at a Texas church service and fired on worshippers earlier today, killing...
WorldNews


devon2001

Chunder Puppy @NRA Ooh look! Another easily obtainable gun kills more innocent people! Is Wayne la Pierre's total up to Al Quida'… https://t.co/fD47iNBKiq 1 day ago

offstream_news

Offstream News A mass shooting at a church in Fort Worth, Texas kills one person and injures four others. An armed churchgoer and… https://t.co/iW8sDRSrO5 1 day ago


Man Who Shot, Killed Texas Church Gunman Speaks Out [Video]Man Who Shot, Killed Texas Church Gunman Speaks Out

Volunteer security director Jack Wilson is being hailed as a hero for taking down a gunman Sunday at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports.

'I Feel Like I Killed Evil': Jack Wilson Praised For Killing White Settlement Church Shooting Suspect [Video]'I Feel Like I Killed Evil': Jack Wilson Praised For Killing White Settlement Church Shooting Suspect

The man who is the head of security at West Freeway Church of Christ is being praised for his "heroic actions" after he said he shot and killed the gunman who opened fire inside the church Sunday.

