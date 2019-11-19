Global  

With 10 anti-Semitic incidents in NYC in one week, people of Jewish faith feel the worry

With 10 anti-Semitic incidents in NYC in one week, people of Jewish faith feel the worry

With 10 anti-Semitic incidents in NYC in one week, people of Jewish faith feel the worry

Since Monday, December 23, there have been 10 incidents reported in NYC, with the latest one happening over the weekend on Monsey, NY which sent two people to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect has since been arrested.
fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today Announcement coincides with rising concern over anti-Semitic incidents in the United States. #FMTNews #Virginia https://t.co/n7MWfZiI9s 32 minutes ago

Megggiessss

Meghan ☃️ RT @ajplus: A suspect accused of stabbing 5 people at a Hanukkah celebration in New York pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. Police say… 51 minutes ago

reidcynthia

reidcynthia RT @MatthewRozsa: @Salon spoke with @HalieSoifer about the anti-Semitic incidents that have occurred during Hanukkah 2019 in New York City.… 2 hours ago

boblobl56512693

bob loblaw With white supremacists feeling that they have their man in the White House we can expect more of this and worse. “… https://t.co/LzAqg6OrSC 3 hours ago

LupinBanditDWM

Dennis W Moore RT @robbysoave: The overwhelming majority of recent anti-Semitic incidents in New York City are perpetrated by individuals who have nothing… 4 hours ago

KihigaC

Mkokota C. Kihiga Attorney General of New York Letitia James holds a media availability following an emergency meeting with elected o… https://t.co/qHsp8XGJkI 4 hours ago

CNNNewsource

CNN Newsource LIVE ON SD3/CNN GRID3: NY Attorney General holding presser following emergency meeting with elected officials and f… https://t.co/QwMD4BzQWt 5 hours ago

jurakkata

🇭🇺Jurák Kata 🇭🇺 RT @FerencKumin: I talked to my orthodox jew friend from #NYC who is in touch with the #Monsey community and sent my prayers to the wounded… 5 hours ago


NYPD Reports At Least 5 Anti-Semitic Attacks This Week [Video]NYPD Reports At Least 5 Anti-Semitic Attacks This Week

The NYPD is investigating at least five hate crime attacks against Jewish people in less than 72 hours across the city; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published

