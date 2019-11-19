|
With 10 anti-Semitic incidents in NYC in one week, people of Jewish faith feel the worry
|
Since Monday, December 23, there have been 10 incidents reported in NYC, with the latest one happening over the weekend on Monsey, NY which sent two people to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect has since been arrested.
