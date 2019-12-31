Local taxi company is offering free rides on New Year's Eve

According to triple-a , the odds of getting in a car accident on new year's eve skyrockets because there are more drunk drivers on the road.

A local cab company is hoping to bring that number down.

Five-star taxi is offering free rides tomorrow night.

Jeff rutherford, co-owner five star taxi.

We're just trying to get everybody home safe for the new years and i think that's about one of the best ways we can help people out is to give them a free ride home.

The free rides start at midnight.

You can download 5 star's app to get a ride.

Or you can call the number on your screen to schedule a