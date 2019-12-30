Firing GM Bruce Allen And Hiring Ron Rivera

The Redskins plan to hire Ron Rivera as coach, sources told ESPN -- on the same day they fired...



Recent related videos from verified sources Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach. The Washington Redskins are expected to hire the former Carolina Panthers head coach. on the same day that the team moved on from their.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09Published 11 hours ago