Murder suspect Rushaka Cobb now in Louisville Police custody

Wtvas amanda haley joins us from outside the home where louisville police found 27 year old lee hughes shot to death... according to the louisville police chief sean holdiness, this home on north church street in louisville is where police found hughes body on december 23rd.

Two days later, on christmas day, rushaka cobb was arrested by choctaw tribal police in the crystal ridge community near ninah waiya (nine-ah woy-yah).

This morning, an extradition hearing was held.

"we thought he was going to fight extradition but when he came in this morning he waived his extradition process."

The choctaw tribal council released cobb to the louisville police where he was immediatley taken in and processed.

Holdiness says right now they are still in the questioning stages of the investigation... " he is being very quite as of now."

According to investigator mike perkins, cobb is being charged with murder.

Police chief holdiness says police responded to shots fired at the home on north church street.

Officers found the body of 27 year old lee hughes shot to death.

Tribal police arrested cobb two days later near cobb's mother home in the crystal ridge community.

"as soon as we suspected he was on the choctaw reservation we contacted the tribal police and they were very helpful."

The tribal council was scheduled to hear cobbs extradition this morning.

However a tribal judge waived the hearing.

Now cobb will sit in the winston county jail until his initial appearance.

Thats where chief holdiness thinks a bond will be discussed.

Until then, holdiness says that investigators have one thing on their minds.

" we want justice for the hughes family.

We have visited several times with the victim's father and mother and we want everyone to feel confident that we are doing our best to bring this to a close."

A few people who said they were cousins of hughes were outside on the street where the shooting happened.

Too emotional to go on camera, but describing lee hughes as a very good person who always kept to himself.

Holdiness says cobb is set to appear in front of judge david wilson tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

At the winston county courthouse..

Reporting in louisville, wtva 9 news.

