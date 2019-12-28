Man fatally wounded in local crash with ambulance

Enforcement said a man has died after losing control of his car and crashing it into an ambulance.

Coroner greg merchant told newspaper the commercial dispatch that the crash happened on fifth street north in columbus.

Merchant identified the victim as 59 year old john ford.

Authorities say ford lost control of his car early saturday and crashed into a noxubee county ambulance that was carrying a patient.

No one in the ambulance was hurt in the crash.

The coroner says it appears that ford suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of