Family of Alpine Motel Apartments fire victim demanding answers

SIX PEOPLE DIED..IN THE ALPINE MOTEL APARTMENTFIRE..AND WITHIN THE PAST HOUR..ONE OF THE ATTORNEY'S FOR THEVICTIMS..BLASTING THE APARTMENT COMPLEXAMONG THE ALLEGATIONS..NO HEAT..AND...PEOPLE FORCED TO USE THEIRIN-ROOM STOVES....TO HEAT..13 INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER....JOE BARTELS IS LIVEOUTSIDE......THE ALPINE MOTEL APARTMENTS....NEAR OGDEN AND -9-TH STREET..JOE....THE ATTORNEY IS DEMANDINGANSWERS!HE IS AND HE BELIEVES THIS IS ASITUATION WHERE..PROFITS WERE PUT OVER PEOPLE..IN THIS FIRE..RIGHT NOW..THE CRIME SCENE TAPE ISDOWN..BUT THERE'S ORANGE STICKERS..ALL OVER THIS BUILDING..DECLARING IT SUBSTANDARD..AFTER THIS DEADLY FIRE.THESE ARE PHOTOS OF..61 YEAR OLD..CYNTHIA MIKELL..SHE LIVED AT THE ALPINE MOTELAPARTMENTS FOR TWO YEARS..WE'RE TOLD SHE WAS A MOTHER OFTWO..SHE WAS DISABLED...AND USED A WALKER AND AMOTORIZED WHEELCHAIR FORMOBILITY..HER ATTORNEY SAYS...THEY AREINVESTIGATING..REPORTS..THAT FOLKS HERE..USED THEIR STOVES..FOR HEAT..AND THEY ALLEGEDLY COMPLAINEDTO MANAGEMENT..

SEVERAL TIMES..PUTTING THEM ON NOTICE..OF THE ISSUE..AND THE ATTORNEY SAYS PERHAPSTHE MOST ALARMING..WERE REPORTS ONE OR MORE OF THEBACK EXIT DOORS..WERE BOLTED SHUT..PREVENTING PEOPLE FROMESCAPING."APPARENTLY THERE WAS NO HEATIN THE BUILDING, AND IT'SBEYOND ME, IT PERPLEXES ME, WEARE GOING INTO 2020 AND THERE'SNO HEAD IN A BUILDING HERE INLAS VEGAS."13 ACTION NEWS SPOKEEXCLUSIVELY TO THE CO-OWNER OFTHE BUILDING, MALINDA MIER,IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE FIRE.AND SHE SAYS SHE HADN'T HEARDOF ANY ISSUES LIKE HEATING ANDTHE BUILDING IS UP TO CODE-WITHAN INSPECTION WITHIN THE LASTFIVE TO SIX MONTHS.ATTORNEY MARWAN PORTER ISCONDUCTING HIS OWNINVESTIGATION..ADDING HE IS REPRESENTING TWOOF THE VICTIMS...WHO DIED HERENO LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED YETIN THIS..WE ARE CHECKING WITHAUTHORITIES....ABOUT THEIRINVESTIGATION..WE'LL HAVE THE LATEST COMING UPAT SIX..REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.RECOMMENDATIONSMETRO POLICE HAS FOLLOWEDTHROUGH....