DUIIs on a downward trend in Eugene

Afternoon.

High temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

New year's eve is meant for celebrating -- but too often celebrations take a wrong turn when party goers mix drinking with driving.

But as kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren shows the numbers in eugene are getting better and we*may just need to download an app to find out why.

He joins us live downtown with the latest.

Matt chynna even though new years eve falls on a weekday both police and uber say they're expecting a busy night with many people coming here to downtown eugene.

And crime data from the eugene police department shows more people are thinking twice before they get behind the wheel.

While many were ringing in 2019 at bars across eugene and springfield..

Tyler mccracken was busy making sure people got home safely by driving for uber.

Sot: it was a little bit hectic at times i think we had a lot fewer drivers at that time he says he made a couple hundred dollars in just 6 hours..

But for this new years he says he won't be working.

Instead, he says he plans to celebrate the arrival of 2020 safely.

According to crime data from the eugene police department, there were nearly 600 d-u- i-is between september 1st, 2017 and august 31st of 2018.

But when uber relaunched in september of 2018 there was only 440 during that same time span.

Mccracken says he believes ride- sharing services are giving people a good option to not drive after drinking.

I personally think that it's helping but at the same time i'm sure there is other factors that is contributing the personally yeah i think it does help.

The crime data from the eugene police department also show the number of people driving under the influence decreasing since 2015... when there were more than 700 violations in a year.

Lieutenant doug mozan of the eugene police department says they can't attribute the decrease to any one factor.

But with more options for people to get home safely he says there are fewer excuses to drink and drive.

Sot: last year of the ten thousand five hundred dui related fatalities nationwide about 285 of those happened right in the holidays.

Mozan says all of the officers at the eugene police department just took a refresher course on how to spot drunk drivers.

Meanwhile mccracken says with more people driving for uber this year..

He doesn't believe it will be as hectic.

Sot: were a little better capable of serving the people of eugene.

And just a reminder about some options for getting a safe ride home -- you can ride l-t-d free from 5 p-m to midnight on new year's eve.

On new year's day, you can get a five dollar discount on uber from 8 p-m to 3 in the morning.

You'll need to use this code here -- "safe-ride 20-20" to get that discount.

Oregon taxi is giving out a discount as well.

And to get ten dollars off your ride -- use the code "safe-ride" in the oregon taxi app.

The free l-t-d service and discounts work for the eugene-