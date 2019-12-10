THN vs Sull

Welcome welcome back to a special in the paint.... this years first financial wabash valley classic has been as competitive over the first three days as i've ever seen in my 17 years.... the semifinals didn't disappoint either tonight, as the classic same one of the best comebacks ever... the first semi had unbeaten sullivan against terre haute north... randy kelly was the best player in the first half....the sullivan guard the steal and hoop.

Sullivan up 20-13... rocco roshel ends the first half with a huge three for sullivan....arrows were up 28-17 at recess... arrows kept the pressure on the patriots in the second half... kevin palmer had 20...his layup gives sullivan an 11-point fourth quarter lead..

Matt gauer scored all 13 of his points in the fourth....this three starts something for north... minutes later....mark hankins three ball corner pocket, its good and he's fouled....he'd hit the free throw for the four-point play....north down five... under a minute to go....north down three when the teams only senior dalton sturm steps up and ties the game....are you kidding, they've erased their 11 point deficit... sturm would get fouled on the other end....with 13 seconds left he calmly steps to the line and hits two free throws to give north a 60-58 lead... three seconds to go now....north misses a one and one to ice it....rocco roshel from halfcourt for the win.....its off.... are you kidding me....terre haute north completes one of the wildest comebacks in classic history, down 11 in the fourth they rally to win 60-58.... matt gauer said things matt gauer 60-58.... rally to win 60-58.... matt gauer said things didn't look good for the patriots, but its always about trusting the process "everything we do at north has a purpose and when wolflee says something, you follow it and it always turns out being something good."

"ive been on the other side one time so it feels good to be on this side this time.

Our kids show a lot of