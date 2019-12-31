Global  

Firefighters: Approx. 30 displaced in Las Vegas fire

Clark County Fire Department says a 2-alarm fire near Decatur Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road is under control and has been knocked down.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is working with officials to help approximately 30 people who have been displaced.
