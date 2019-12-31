Who Made The Top Five NBA Dunks Of The Decade? 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published Who Made The Top Five NBA Dunks Of The Decade? 5. LeBron James flattened Jason Terry in 2013. 4. Blake Griffin dunked over Timofey Mozgov in 2010. 3. Blake Griffin then dunked over Kendrick Perkins in 2012. 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo put Tim Hardaway Jr. to shame in 2018. 1. DeAndre Jordan sent Brandon Knight flying in 2013. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this