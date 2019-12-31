VACCINATION SPS 630

Get vaccinated or stay home.

That's the message from seattle public schools to its students.

Thanks for staying with us.

I'm nia wong.

Kids who are not up to date on their shots won't be able to return from the winter break under state law.

To help...the district is offering free vaccination clinics.

Franque thompson has more.

--reporter pkg-as follows-- the line to the nurses office is out the door at aki kurose middle school.julian camba and his mom are one of several families waiting to get vaccinations.julian camba: i was like really, really scared.

But then when i got it, it only stung a tiny bit and it was really quick.

Seattle public schools say some 2,000 students donút have up-to-date immunization records.julianús mom says they were one of the families the district notified.but timing was always an issue to get the shots.mary gomez camba: weúve been trying to schedule this with our doctors, but with work, it has been incredibly difficult.noticing other families had similar difficulties - the district decided to offer free clinics during winter break.tim robinson: we are doing everything we can here as a sprint to the finish line to get as many students up to date as possible.washington state law requires all students have their m-m-r vaccination or have a signed certificate of exemption.those who don't by the districtús january 8th deadline will be excluded from school until requirements are met.tim robinson: we donút want anybody missing out on any educational timewhile having current immunization records is a state mandate...some parents say itús also for everyoneús safety.larry coley: protect yourself, protect my daughter, protect their friends, protect everybody.

We donút want to see no other kids go down.

We donút want to see nobody go down, let alone kids.julian says for him -- waiting in line is making the right choice.julian camba: donút be scared to get vaccinated because if you donút thereús going to be worse consequences than a needle.

