LSU rolls through Oklahoma

This was oklahoma s worst bowl appearance since the dust bowl.

Lsu racked up a staggering 692 yards of offense with quarterback joe burrow accounting for 8 touchdowns.

It simply left oklahoma in the dust.

Joe burrow: "we go into every game thinking no one can stop us.

That's the way we think.

We think we need to score every time we touch the ball.

And if we don't, we're still kind of chasing that perfect game."

Marshall:" i mean it was real dominating just going out there.

It just shows how hard this team works.

The chemistry we got.

We just went out there and did our thing.

There was no way they could stop us."

Jefferson:" feels great!

Shout to coach o and joe burrow.

Just finding me out there on the field."

Lsu has now scored 50 or more points in four of their last five games.

Can they repeat this performance in the national championship game?

We'll find out january 13th in new orleans.

From atlanta rick nyman, news 12 now sports.

