Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LSU rolls through Oklahoma

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
LSU rolls through OklahomaLSU rolls through Oklahoma
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

LSU rolls through Oklahoma

This was oklahoma s worst bowl appearance since the dust bowl.

Lsu racked up a staggering 692 yards of offense with quarterback joe burrow accounting for 8 touchdowns.

It simply left oklahoma in the dust.

Joe burrow: "we go into every game thinking no one can stop us.

That's the way we think.

We think we need to score every time we touch the ball.

And if we don't, we're still kind of chasing that perfect game."

Marshall:" i mean it was real dominating just going out there.

It just shows how hard this team works.

The chemistry we got.

We just went out there and did our thing.

There was no way they could stop us."

Jefferson:" feels great!

Shout to coach o and joe burrow.

Just finding me out there on the field."

Lsu has now scored 50 or more points in four of their last five games.

Can they repeat this performance in the national championship game?

We'll find out january 13th in new orleans.

From atlanta rick nyman, news 12 now sports.

Tennessee's offense is back on



Recent related news from verified sources

The way-too-early college football Top 25 for 2020

LSU, Clemson are joined by Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma near the top of our early look at the Top...
USATODAY.com - Published

LSU’s Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson lead AP all-bowl team

Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson were easy selections for The Associated Press All-Bowl Team after...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Preview: Take The Sooners And The Points? [Video]Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Preview: Take The Sooners And The Points?

SportsLine's Wizard of Odds Kenny White breaks down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between the #4 Oklahoma Sooners and #1 LSU Tigers. He explains why you should be looking the Sooners..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 02:15Published

Scarlet Pearl prepares for big weekend in football [Video]Scarlet Pearl prepares for big weekend in football

All eyes will be on the Peach Bowl tomorrow as the undefeated LSU Tigers are just one win away from a national championship appearance. As the Tigers gear up for a matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday,..

Credit: WXXVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.