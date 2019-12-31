Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gray Whales Surprise Whale Watchers Off Orange County Coast

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Gray Whales Surprise Whale Watchers Off Orange County Coast

Gray Whales Surprise Whale Watchers Off Orange County Coast

Two gray whales migrating south caught a boat of whale watchers by surprise Monday off the coast of Orange County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RachelMumma3

Rachel Mumma RT @CBSLA: Two gray whales migrating south caught a boat of whale watchers by surprise today off the coast of Orange County https://t.co/U3… 3 minutes ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles Two gray whales migrating south caught a boat of whale watchers by surprise today off the coast of Orange County… https://t.co/LUBAxHLX5s 5 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Gray Whales Surprise Whale Watchers Off Orange County Coast https://t.co/9F8gQRPh1z https://t.co/BBtH3xptvn 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.