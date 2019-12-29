First sight.

For example... elizabeth broshears hated swimming at first..

But eventually..

The sport grew on her..

And shes been swimming year round ever since the 4th grade.

All the hours of work have paid off as she earned a scholarship to indiana university... and... she's also being tabbed out latest subway scholar athlete of the week.

A three time sectional champion who has become all too familiar with competing at the highest level of competition..

Elizabeth broshears has earned a scholarship to swim at indiana university.

She's an incredible leader, not only with her verbal cues but also by example, she is never late to practice, she never misses a practice, she's a good role model and it's good for the others to witness that the hard work that she puts in actually pays off.

The future hoosier isn't just dominant in the pool..

Broshears is alway ranked 1st in her class..

The valedictorian sitting with a flawless gpa.

She is as competitive in the classroom as she is in the pool.

By working hard, being dedicated to what she's doing, as sweet a girl as you can find, but is still dedicated to excellence in all she does.

You really want to put forth your best effort in all things.

And i think that was really instilled in me by my parents at a young age.

And when she's not busy working in the classroom or the pool..

The all american can be found in her community.

The senior tiger active in 6 different clubs and activites..

And always willing to give a helping hand.

A big thing about memorial is the family, it's never i, it's never a certain team, it's kind of we it's the collective memorial family and so, that's incredibly important to all the students succes.

I don't think there's any limit to what she can accomplish not only because of her talent but because of her dedication and her hard work.

We all try to set goals that are just a little bit beyond our reach, to challenge ourselves and she challenges herself everyday in and out of the water and i think she's going to be very successful in any career that she chooses beyond college.

Elizabeth broshears..

Your latest subway scholar athlete of the