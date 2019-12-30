SWFL Jewish community reacts to recent anti-semitic attacks in NY, country

Rochelle Alleyne The Jewish community in SWFL says recent attack in NY is part of a larger pattern of anti-semitism in the U.S. https://t.co/tEfPOgVLYg 50 minutes ago



Recent related videos from verified sources Baltimore Jewish Community Centers, Synagogues On Alert After Attacks In New York A number of attacks on Jewish communities across the country have Baltimore synagogues and community centers on alert. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:09Published 5 hours ago Jewish Community Vows To Fight Hate In Wake Of New York Attacks Anti-Semitic violence has left many people on edge, but despite the attacks, members of the Jewish community vow to stay strong to fight hate; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:05Published 5 hours ago