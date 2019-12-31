ANCHOR REEL CLIP 6

To continue?* next... search continues tonight for the seventh and final victim of a deadly helicopter crash in hawaii.

The chopper went missing thursday after taking off on a sigh?

Seeing tour in kauai.

The coast guard says the pilot radioed its position 45 minutes before expecting to land.

But?

When the chopper didn't show up, nearly 45 minutes after its expected arrival, the company reported it missing.

Investigators are on their way to kauai to determine the cause of the crash.