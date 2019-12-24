Tips on how to keep your New Year fitness goals

Around the corner, and may seem like the perfect time for a fresh start at the gym.

However, according to research conducted by strava, the social network for athletes, has discovered that saturday, jan.

12, is the day that new year's resolutions meet their fate with failure our deandria turner hit the gym today to get some tips on how you can stay consistent with your new years resolution she joins us in the studio with more.

One of the most common new years goal is to get fit today i went to fitness factor to see what tricks and tips they are teaching in order to keep steady with your new years resolution "the main focus you should have on a new years resolution is consistency and not perfection."

Personal trainer allison webster says consistency is key "you should just be really consistent with your goals and try everyday mindfully to include healthy earning and exercise" while learning consistency also set mini goals " goals could include things like drinking say six to eight glasses of water everyday.

And to know that getting in shape is a process "you don't gain the weight overnight so you're not going to lose the weight and get fit overnight so it should absolutely be a habitual lifestyle change stand up: to keep those new years resolutions intact webster suggests that you pick an environment or community that you work out with that you enjoy like chris carson who enjoys group fitness "get as many people you love to join in in the same cause.

The pact mentality i think really helps ppl stay motived and the great thing about this here is that we're not just a bunch of friends.

We're just one huge fear factor family.

Everyone kind of cheers each other on, and encourages us, and pushes us to do better one woman apart of his pact is amy bouge who started her new years goal to be fit almost a decade ago "when i had my first child, he's about to turn 9 and i just made a resolution with myself that i wanted to make it a life style not just a year by year thing so i try to exercise a couple times or week and eat healthy" she says maintaining her lifestyle is about more than just her "i think that i need to be a god example for my children and so that they understand what healthy choices are and lifestyle of exercise and a balance.

We still eat ice cream but we just don't eat it every day" and remember "it's a lifestyle choice not jut a resolution once a year" webster also suggests to write out goals on a calender.