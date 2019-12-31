Global  

Gemini forecast for the first half of 2020 | Jesse Tang

Gemini was right at the center of the typhoon in 2019.

You had created a huge swirl and presented powerful energy.

Indeed, there were many things you were forced to do, otherwise, you would have to move backward.

In 2020, Jupiter will enter you 8th Palace which will amplify any crisis.

You will face a bigger turning point in your life.
