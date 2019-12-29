Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville

- as the 2019-2020 college- football bowl season- continues, the louisville - cardinals and mississippi state- bulldogs left it all on the - field in this year's music city- bowl- in nashville.

- after going 2-10 last season, - the cardinals made a remarkable- turnaround to finish 7-5 this - year and earn first-year head - coach scott satterfield acc - coach of the year honors.

- louisville went 5-3 in- conference play and finished- second in the - atlantic division behind league- champ clemson.- meanwhile, the bulldogs are - coming off a wild finish in the- egg - bowl from a celebration penalty- that cost the rebels- a game-tying extra point, - allowing the bulldogs to win- by one and become bowl eligible- let's go to the highlights.

- 2.

Q1: louisville putting - together a nice opening drive,- but it comes undone when micale- cunningham- passes to dez fitzpatrick, and- after making one defender miss,- he gets caught by the second an- willie gay jr punches out the - ball on the tackle.

The fumble- is recovered by tim - washington and that's a takeawa- for the bulldogs.

- 3.

Mississippi state starting - tommy stevens under center- after garrett shrader suffered- an eye injury in- practice last week.

Stevens - started eight games this- season under center.- 4.

Q1: the offense capitalizes- on the turnover - when tommy stevens keeps it - himself, rolls to the right,- then- dives into the end zone for the- three-yard score.

That capped a- eight-play, 99-yard drive and - - - - it's 7-0, mississippi state.

5.- q2: tempers flare after this- first-down run when louisville'- starting linebacker dorian- etheridge kicks a player- who appears to be laying on his- ankles a little longer than - necessary on the play.

He gets- - - - penalized then ejected from the- game.

- 6.

Q2: three plays later, nick- gibson punches it in the end- zone- and mississippi state seems to- have all the early momentum - as they go up 14-0.

- here's mississippi state head - coach joe moorehead who - - - - said, the bulldogs just couldn'- get the ball rolling in - the 2nd half.

- - - - - the 2nd half.

- - - - - - - -