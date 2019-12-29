Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville

Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville

As the 2019-2020 College Football Bowl season continues, the Louisville Cardinals and Mississippi State Bulldogs left it all on the field in this year’s Music City Bowl in Nashville.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville

- as the 2019-2020 college- football bowl season- continues, the louisville - cardinals and mississippi state- bulldogs left it all on the - field in this year's music city- bowl- in nashville.

- after going 2-10 last season, - the cardinals made a remarkable- turnaround to finish 7-5 this - year and earn first-year head - coach scott satterfield acc - coach of the year honors.

- louisville went 5-3 in- conference play and finished- second in the - atlantic division behind league- champ clemson.- meanwhile, the bulldogs are - coming off a wild finish in the- egg - bowl from a celebration penalty- that cost the rebels- a game-tying extra point, - allowing the bulldogs to win- by one and become bowl eligible- let's go to the highlights.

- 2.

Q1: louisville putting - together a nice opening drive,- but it comes undone when micale- cunningham- passes to dez fitzpatrick, and- after making one defender miss,- he gets caught by the second an- willie gay jr punches out the - ball on the tackle.

The fumble- is recovered by tim - washington and that's a takeawa- for the bulldogs.

- 3.

Mississippi state starting - tommy stevens under center- after garrett shrader suffered- an eye injury in- practice last week.

Stevens - started eight games this- season under center.- 4.

Q1: the offense capitalizes- on the turnover - when tommy stevens keeps it - himself, rolls to the right,- then- dives into the end zone for the- three-yard score.

That capped a- eight-play, 99-yard drive and - - - - it's 7-0, mississippi state.

5.- q2: tempers flare after this- first-down run when louisville'- starting linebacker dorian- etheridge kicks a player- who appears to be laying on his- ankles a little longer than - necessary on the play.

He gets- - - - penalized then ejected from the- game.

- 6.

Q2: three plays later, nick- gibson punches it in the end- zone- and mississippi state seems to- have all the early momentum - as they go up 14-0.

- here's mississippi state head - coach joe moorehead who - - - - said, the bulldogs just couldn'- get the ball rolling in - the 2nd half.

- - - - - the 2nd half.

- - - - - - - -



Recent related news from verified sources

Mississippi State, Louisville match run games in Music City

Music City Bowl: Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN) Line:...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsCBS Sports


Louisville defeats Mississippi State in Music City Bowl to complete turnaround season

Louisville defeated Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl with it best performance of the season,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

_leeko3

Malik Finl3y 🐺 RT @oanewspreps: .@footballopelika alum Boosie Whitlow had four tackles – including two for loss – in Louisville's 38-28 victory over Missi… 5 minutes ago

notidesalta

El Portal de Salta Louisville derrota a Mississippi State en Music City Bowl https://t.co/g6VmO3NnfV 5 minutes ago

megerin27

Megan Elliff RT @SpiritChuck: Congratulations to former Rebel DB and Louisville DC B. Brown for Music City Bowl win over Mississippi State. Rising star… 5 minutes ago

llowery91755

LMLowery RT @ericcrawford: UPDATED | Game story from Louisville’s win over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl, with comments from players and… 6 minutes ago

llowery91755

LMLowery RT @jdemling: STORY (w/video): Louisville football throws a heck of a party in the locker room after beating Mississippi State in the @Musi… 7 minutes ago

PortalDiarioAR

Portal Diario Infobae | Louisville derrota a Mississippi State en Music City Bowl https://t.co/5A80a5V0h6 7 minutes ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy Louisville derrota a Mississippi State en Music City Bowl https://t.co/ylNpZt4FdV 7 minutes ago

DiarioCoahuila

EL Diario de Coahuila #ACCIÓN | Louisville derrota a Mississippi State en Music City Bowl https://t.co/cduqVh8MJu https://t.co/2QBMSZ2ZSE 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

MSU Falls to Louisville in Music City Bowl, 38-28 [Video]MSU Falls to Louisville in Music City Bowl, 38-28

WATCH: WCBI Sports' Courtney Robb recaps Mississippi State's season ending loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Pre-game: Erin Wilson previews Music City Bowl [Video]Pre-game: Erin Wilson previews Music City Bowl

Mississippi State is seeking to finish a historic decade with a win in the Music City Bowl.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.