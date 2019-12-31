MSU Falls to Louisville in Music City Bowl, 38-28

WATCH: WCBI Sports' Courtney Robb recaps Mississippi State's season ending loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.



Recent related videos from verified sources Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville As the 2019-2020 College Football Bowl season continues, the Louisville Cardinals and Mississippi State Bulldogs left it all on the field in this year’s Music City Bowl in Nashville. Credit: WXXVPublished 17 minutes ago Crowds attend Music City Bowl in Nashville Fan activities have already started for this year’s Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl in downtown Nashville. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:41Published 3 hours ago