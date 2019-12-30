HANNUKAH STABBING

Hate crime charges have been filed against the man accused of a stabbing attack during a hanukkah celebration.
3?yea?old grafton thomas appeared in federal court in white plains, new york monday.
Investigators say grafton was armed with a machete?
And he's accused of storming into a rabbi's home over the weekend?
And stabbing five people.
The victims suffered serious injuries.
According to a criminal complaint?
Investigators found handwritten journals at the suspect's home?
Expressing ant?semitic views.
His family confirms he has a long history of mental illness.