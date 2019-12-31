Cardinals top Falls City to advance to consolation game 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KQTV - Published Cardinals top Falls City to advance to consolation game Cardinals top Falls City to advance to consolation game 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cardinals top Falls City to advance to consolation game Standard girls are going to play in the consolation game on Monday tekion Fall City this afternoon Cardinals come out quick up five nothing Buena Brian or inside Elena officer 700 Run for the card but here comes Paul City they go on their own 700 run size of a 7 all in the first quarter of carnally 2112 the half-wall city Ties That Bind your three 8:26 but another run for the cards in the Forest Court chamber and Roush from downtown knocks it down next time down the court Reiner to the whole visit to go then officer in the lane Cardinals going to 1300 run to begin the quarter vanderwendes 14635





You Might Like

Tweets about this