Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cardinals top Falls City to advance to consolation game

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Cardinals top Falls City to advance to consolation gameCardinals top Falls City to advance to consolation game
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Cardinals top Falls City to advance to consolation game

Standard girls are going to play in the consolation game on Monday tekion Fall City this afternoon Cardinals come out quick up five nothing Buena Brian or inside Elena officer 700 Run for the card but here comes Paul City they go on their own 700 run size of a 7 all in the first quarter of carnally 2112 the half-wall city Ties That Bind your three 8:26 but another run for the cards in the Forest Court chamber and Roush from downtown knocks it down next time down the court Reiner to the whole visit to go then officer in the lane Cardinals going to 1300 run to begin the quarter vanderwendes 14635




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.