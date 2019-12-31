Global  

KC East beats North Andrew

Consolation bracket now North Andrew tequila and Casey east's afternoon Cardinals down 9 8 in the early going when sean gets the feed is North Andrew the ten 9 and bandage it later Jaden Baker and Graham he finishes off the right low block Cardinals a 32-28 the half but second-half month and are trying to punch his ticket of the consolation game KC East gets in the way Jade Baker gets the land to go but east comes back school's out for the Cards win 58-54




