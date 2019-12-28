Global  

Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff

Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff

Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff

Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is the government’s pick for India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff.

Gen Bipin Rawat's tenure as Army chief ends on Dec 31, 2019.

As CDS, Gen Rawat won't exercise military command.
Army chief General Bipin Rawat named as India's first Chief of Defence Staff: Sources

The Union Cabinet last week approved setting up of Department of Military Affairs within the Ministry...
