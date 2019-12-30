Global  

Cooler temps for New Year's Eve

Cooler temps for New Year's EveCooler, drier air arrives on Tuesday, you my need a jacket for New Year's Eve!
Arizona New Year's Eve weather: Clear skies, chilly temps, no burn day in Maricopa County

New Year's Eve is looking like a perfect day to spend in the snow in northern Arizona. And in the...
azcentral.com - Published


EHNJCERT

EHNJ-CERT RT @NWS_MountHolly: Good Monday evening! As we look to Tuesday, which is the last day of 2019, it will be drier with afternoon temperatures… 28 minutes ago

Deborah83108419

Deborah Everett RT @WeatherWes: The 2nd to last day of the year sure didn't feel like December! Record-tying high temps in the Triangle and more than 20° a… 4 hours ago

Main_Event_Wx

Shane Holinde Entering today, #BGKY was tied for 10th WARMEST DEC on record (avg temp: 45.3°). With the cooler temps today &… https://t.co/qeQfGkk1cT 4 hours ago

NWS_MountHolly

NWS Mount Holly Good Monday evening! As we look to Tuesday, which is the last day of 2019, it will be drier with afternoon temperat… https://t.co/WRoNMiJc6z 5 hours ago

WeatherWes

Wes Hohenstein The 2nd to last day of the year sure didn't feel like December! Record-tying high temps in the Triangle and more th… https://t.co/1HfSIPkwLO 5 hours ago

r954kingrr

Rico Robinson Weaker cold front pushing through Florida, expect a nice and drier New Year’s Eve, and New Years!!! Slightly cooler… https://t.co/7U6fKHoWqB 7 hours ago

BoutiquesUS

Tmaries_Boutique With cooler New Year’s Eve temps this sequin blazer is a must have for your celebrations! 60% OFF everything in sto… https://t.co/8bGbJDVqKe 9 hours ago

ChorusDirector_

Cristina Morales RT @SurfnWeatherman: Cold front clears the area just in time for New Year's celebrations! Turning cooler by midnight & New Year's day look… 13 hours ago


Knightly Forecast for Dec. 31 2019 vs Anaheim Ducks [Video]Knightly Forecast for Dec. 31 2019 vs Anaheim Ducks

Heading to the Vegas Golden Knights game on New Year's Eve December 31 2019 vs the Anaheim Ducks? Go prepared by checking out our Knightly Forecast.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published

Chilly New Year's Eve [Video]Chilly New Year's Eve

Slightly cooler tomorrow

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:03Published

