Cooler temps for New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is looking like a perfect day to spend in the snow in northern Arizona. And in the...



Tweets about this EHNJ-CERT RT @NWS_MountHolly: Good Monday evening! As we look to Tuesday, which is the last day of 2019, it will be drier with afternoon temperatures… 28 minutes ago Deborah Everett RT @WeatherWes: The 2nd to last day of the year sure didn't feel like December! Record-tying high temps in the Triangle and more than 20° a… 4 hours ago Shane Holinde Entering today, #BGKY was tied for 10th WARMEST DEC on record (avg temp: 45.3°). With the cooler temps today &… https://t.co/qeQfGkk1cT 4 hours ago NWS Mount Holly Good Monday evening! As we look to Tuesday, which is the last day of 2019, it will be drier with afternoon temperat… https://t.co/WRoNMiJc6z 5 hours ago Wes Hohenstein The 2nd to last day of the year sure didn't feel like December! Record-tying high temps in the Triangle and more th… https://t.co/1HfSIPkwLO 5 hours ago Rico Robinson Weaker cold front pushing through Florida, expect a nice and drier New Year’s Eve, and New Years!!! Slightly cooler… https://t.co/7U6fKHoWqB 7 hours ago Tmaries_Boutique With cooler New Year’s Eve temps this sequin blazer is a must have for your celebrations! 60% OFF everything in sto… https://t.co/8bGbJDVqKe 9 hours ago Cristina Morales RT @SurfnWeatherman: Cold front clears the area just in time for New Year's celebrations! Turning cooler by midnight & New Year's day look… 13 hours ago