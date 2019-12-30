Global  

Biden Considers A Republican Running Mate

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would consider choosing a Republican running mate.

According to Reuters, Biden is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

While Biden suggested the idea, he also said he didn’t have anybody in mind for the position.

Throughout his presidential bid, Biden has tried to appeal to moderate Democrats, independents and Republicans.
