David Attenborough Praises Greta Thunberg Over Skype

Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough, a well respected naturalist and conservationist, met over Skype.
According to the HuffPost, Thunberg told Attenbourough it was “an honor” to meet him.
Attenborough said: “She’s achieved things that many of us who’ve been working for it for 20-odd years have failed to achieve.” He said the teen climate activist has “aroused the world” and was grateful for her doing so.
Greta Thunberg meets David Attenborough on Skype. The 16-year-old Nobel peace prize nominee discussed issues of public perception with the 93-year-old TV presenter, while they both thanked each other..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published