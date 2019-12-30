Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

David Attenborough Praises Greta Thunberg Over Skype

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
David Attenborough Praises Greta Thunberg Over Skype

David Attenborough Praises Greta Thunberg Over Skype

Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough, a well respected naturalist and conservationist, met over Skype.

According to the HuffPost, Thunberg told Attenbourough it was “an honor” to meet him.

Attenborough said: “She’s achieved things that many of us who’ve been working for it for 20-odd years have failed to achieve.” He said the teen climate activist has “aroused the world” and was grateful for her doing so.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

David Attenborough Praises Greta Thunberg Over Skype

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released (EMBARGOED FROM USE BY SPANISH BROADCASTERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE)



Recent related news from verified sources

Activist Greta Thunberg and veteran naturalist David Attenborough have united to call for change

Climate champions Greta Thunberg, 16, and David Attenborough, 93, have joined forces on UK radio,...
SBS - Published

Greta Thunberg met David Attenborough for the first time. Here's what they talked about.

What happened when 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg met 93-year-old natural historian Sir...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Says She Wouldn't Waste Her Time Talking Climate Change With Trump [Video]Greta Thunberg Says She Wouldn't Waste Her Time Talking Climate Change With Trump

Many people are aware of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. This tiny activist recently said it would be a waste of time for her to speak to President Donald Trump. Many people are tweeting..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Greta Thunberg meets David Attenborough on Skype [Video]Greta Thunberg meets David Attenborough on Skype

Greta Thunberg meets David Attenborough on Skype. The 16-year-old Nobel peace prize nominee discussed issues of public perception with the 93-year-old TV presenter, while they both thanked each other..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.