New York Synagogue Attack: Jewish Community Coming Together In Wake Of Stabbing

New York Synagogue Attack: Jewish Community Coming Together In Wake Of Stabbing

New York Synagogue Attack: Jewish Community Coming Together In Wake Of Stabbing

Scared but strong, the Jewish community came together Monday night after Saturday's synagogue stabbing; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
New York Synagogue Attack: Rockland County Rolling Out New Security Measures For Jewish Community

The county executive is expected to announce that a private security firm will work with law...
CBS 2 - Published

Stabbing Suspect Is In Custody After Attack In New York Rabbi's Home

Jewish communities in the New York City area are on alert after a stabbing attack inside a rabbi's...
NPR - Published


