Churches Around Texas Now Thinking About Security Following Fatal Shooting In White Settlement

Churches Around Texas Now Thinking About Security Following Fatal Shooting In White Settlement

Churches Around Texas Now Thinking About Security Following Fatal Shooting In White Settlement

Churches all around the state of Texas are now thinking about security following the fatal shooting in White Settlement Sunday.
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Armed worshippers quickly kill gunman after fatal shooting at Texas church

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Church members acted quickly to take down a gunman who opened fire Sunday...
Seattle Times - Published


Church, Community Members Gather At Vigil For Parishioners Murdered Inside Place Of Worship

While church members met privately inside the West Freeway Church of Christ Monday night to grieve, people from all across North Texas gathered outside for a candlelight vigil.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas

Churchgoer kills gunman at Texas service

The man says he doesn't see himself as a hero.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego

