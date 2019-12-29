Global  

New Laws Going Into Effect On New Year's Day

New Laws Going Into Effect On New Year's DayA look at some new Illinois laws going into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Recent related news from verified sources

States charge more for electric cars as new laws take effect

States charge more for electric cars as new laws take effectThe new year will bring new charges for some owners of electric vehicles, as an increasing number of...
WorldNews - Published

10 new laws coming into effect in 2020 and how they will change your life

10 new laws coming into effect in 2020 and how they will change your lifeThe new laws take everything from organ donation to overtaking cyclists into account, as well as your...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •SFGate



Recent related videos from verified sources

New laws in 2020 [Video]New laws in 2020

A new year means new laws go into effect.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

New California laws start Wednesday [Video]New California laws start Wednesday

Laws apply to gun violence, diaper taxes, and contractors.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:03Published

