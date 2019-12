Nebraska Humane Society treats burned cat with tilapia skin 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:35s - Published Nebraska Humane Society treats burned cat with tilapia skin Nebraska Humane Society treats burned cat with tilapia skin 0

Nebraska Humane Society treats burned cat with tilapia skin JENNIFERGRISWOLD.ROUGHLY A WEEKAGO, EMERGENCYRESPONDERSPULLED A YOUNGCAT WITHSEVERELYSCORCHED SKINFROM A BURNINGHOME.INSTEAD OFCOVERING THEANIMAL INCOMMONBANDAGES,NEBRASKAHUMANE SOCIETYVETS ARE USING AMORE EFFECTIVEBAND- AID..FISH SKIN, MORESPECIFICALLY..TILAPIA.REPORTER KENTLUETZENINTRODUCES USTO KING, A TEN-MONTH-OLD CAT."GENERALLY WETRY TO LEAVE ITON BECAUSE THATHOLDS IN THEMOISTURE." IT'SNOT YOURTRADITONALTREATMENT, BUTTILAPIA SKIN ISHELPING THISTEN-MONTH OLDCAT HEAL FROMSECOND ANDTHIRD DEGREEBURNS."IF IT WORKS LIKEIT SHOULD, ITSHOULDGRANULATE IN ANDSHOULD GET NEWTISSUE GROWINGTHERE.: KING WASPULLED FROM AFIERY HOME WITHROUGHLY 50PERCENT OF HISBODY BURNED.WITHIN DAYS HISSKIN STARTEDFALLING OFF.DR.KATIE JAMES, ANEBRASKAHUMANE SHELTERVETERNARIAN,SAYS REGULARTREATMENTOPTIONS WEREN'TWORKING - ANDTHEY NEEDED TOFIND SOMETHINGNEW."TURNS OUR IT'SHARD TO FINDFRESH FISH INNEBRASKA." SHE,ALONG WITH ATEAM OF OTHERDOCTORS LOOKEDINTO 'ORGANICBANDAGES' USEDON ANIMALSBURNED IN THECALIFORNIAWILDFIRES."IT ACTUALLYPROTECTS THEBURN AREA FROMBASICALLYGETTINGDESICATED ORDRYING OUT.IT'S ALSO GOING TOGIVE SOMEHEALINGPROPERTIES.IT HAS COLLAGENIN IT THAT HELPSTHE HEALINGPROCESS." DR.AMBER HORNWENT TO A LOCALFISH MARKET,FOUND TILAPIA,THEY FILETED THEFISH, KING WASPREPPED FORSURGERY ANDTHEY STITCHED ITON."SKIN SIDE DOWN,SCALE SIDE UP.."THIS WAS THEIRFIRST TIME USINGTHIS TREATMENT,AND THEY SAY SOFAR...SO GOOD."WE ARE HOPINGTHAT HIS HEALINGTIME ISSHORTENED ANDTHAT HEEXPERIENCESLESS PAINBECAUSE OF THETILAPIA.""DOCTORS SAYKING STILL HAS ALONG WAY TO GO.IN THE NEXT TENDAYS, THEY'LLTAKE OFF THATTILAPIA SKIN ANDHOPEFULLY SEESOME RE-GROWTH.THEY DO SAY HE ISDEFINETLY IN PAIN,BUT NOTSUFFERING.HOPEFULLY THISLITTLE GUY CANPULL THROUGH."KING IS HEAVILYMEDICATED ANDHIS TAIL WASAMPUTATEDBECAUSE BURNSWERE SO DEEP ITHIT BONE.DOCTORS BELIEVETHE FISH COULDBE A GAMECHANGER WHENTREATING OTHERANIMALS."REGULARBANDAGESBECOME SOILEDAND SORT OF ABREEDINGGROUND FORBACTERIA.TILAPIA HAS ...SKIN IN GENERALHAS SOME ANITBACTERIAPROPERTIES THATRESIST BACTERIALINFECTION A LITTLEBIT LONGER." KINGWILL REMAIN ATTHE HUMANESOCIETY UNDER ACLOSE EYE BY THEEXPERTS.IF HEALING GOESAS PLANNED, HEWILL EVENTUALLYBE RETURNED TOHIS FAMILY.IN OMAHA.KL.3NN.THEY ARE KEEPINGA CLOSE EYE ONHIM TO MAKE SUREHIS PAIN DOESN'TGET WORSE.HORN SAYS THEFISH SKIN ISSOMETHING THEYCOULD USE ONOTHER INJUREDANIMALS IN THEFUTURE, BUT JUSTHOPEFULLY ON ASMALLER SCALE.





