Kid drivers dominate the track at annual Rumble Races

Tonight -- fort wayne racers were burning rubber on the track at "rumble" racing this weekend.

The two-day event flooded the coliseum with the area's best.fox 55's mallory beard meets some of the young racing stars... putting a foot to the competition.

?nats?age means nothing for indiana's elite youth drivers... racing along the slick track at the war memorial coliseum for the twenty second annual rumble races.

Easton zent//junior driver"it's really funny, i was about four years old.

And i really wanted a swing set.

And my dad came home with his bonus check, and he said, "do you want a swing set or a go kart?"

And i said go kart.

And ever since then, every saturday, i've raced."

By the way these drivers are rounding the curves, you would think they are veterans.

But they're fourth graders, not even close to getting their driver's licenses.

Brayton goble//junior driver"i've been racing for six years.

And i raced a kid cart for about two or three years.

And now i've moved up to a cage cart for now maybe a year."their parents may wipe down their helmets, but these drivers tweak the screws on their own go karts -- some passed down from five generations.easton zent//junior driver"the first one, his name was 'pappy."

He was the first generation.

And then fourth generation is my dad and then i'm the fifth."

With hopes to race in the nascar ranks, these kids continue to put the pedal to medal.nick cassell//junior driver"it makes me really happy.

We have stressful days and really good days, but we have really good days more often, so..."standup: alright you guys, so we're here at the coliseum for rumble racing, and nick cassell has some things he wants to show us.

"so i am the number fourteen today.

And my helmet, it just keeps me protected like normal."

And what about the tires, tell me about those.

"like we have 835s and d20s.

And d20s.

I'm running d20s today, so.

They keep me where i wanna go, and we keep going."

If you want to catch nick again he might be on the track at five at the coliseum for rumble racing.

In fort wayne, i'm mallory beard.

Fox 55 news.

