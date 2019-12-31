Slick commute for travelers in North Iowa

Storm on it's way out, things are starting to look a lot better for travelers.

Live kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with how people are making the best of the slippery road conditions.

Nick?

"it's nasty out there and it's obviously catching a lot of people off guard."

Jerry campbell and his wife are on their way back to cedar rapids from minneapolis.

He describes the mess he saw while driving down iá35.

"three or four semis jackknifed, half still in the road, half down in the ditch, several cars and pickup trucks spun out in the median."

Campbell says once they got a little farther south into iowa, road conditions started to improve drastically.

"for the first hour out of minneapolis we were probably going forty miles an hour, but it seems like the last ten fifteen minutes we've been able to go sixtyáfive, seventy with some confidence."

Going in the opposite direction was jack jones.

"i'd rather be going south, but unfortunately, we're going north."

The kansas city resident and his family were on their way to lacrosse to meet up with their relatives.

He says the drive wasn't too treacherous so far, but he's not looking forward to heading even farther north.

"wind was blowing sideways, going the winds are still quite strong out here.

Blowing snow will definitely be an issue out on some of those rural county roads.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thanks nick.

