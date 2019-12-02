Noble County Meth bust 12 28

Noble county officials say for the second time this week... the departments made a huge drug bust.

Police say 38 year old raul ruiz out of california shipped 32 pounds of meth to an address in laotto.noble county sergeant carey coney and his k-9 ike were assigned to tracking down the shipment...officers say the package used to ship the drugs had items in the packaging to stop the k9 from sniffing them out... but those failed.ruiz faces charges in indiana and