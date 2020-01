Concerns over feral cats in Palm Beach County

TAKING CONTROL OF A FERAL CATPROBLEM.

A LOCAL GROUP ISSTEPPING UP ITS EFFORTS TOSTEM THE NUMBER OF CATSROAMING PALM BEACH COUNTYSTREETS.AS WPTV NEWCHANNEL 5'S TODDWILSON SHOWS US - IT'S APOPULATION POSSIBLY IN THEHUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS... TODI LEARNED TODAY THAT IT'SPOSSIBLE FOR ONE FEMALE CAT ANDHER KITTENS OVER THE COURSE OF7 YEARS WILL PRODUCE ROUGHLY3-THOUSAND MORE CATS.FIXING STRAY CATS IS KEY.< Nats: ((Track)) EVERY NIGHTJEFF FOTI SITS OUT FRONT OFHIS HOUSE IN HIS WESTGATENEIGHBORHOOD.

AND EACH TIMEHE'S THERE HE SEES CATS...LOTS OF CATS.

((Sot3:11:00)).

10sec There's a lotof of cats around here...they're all over the place.Todd: Are you serious?

Jeff:You see them walking arounand stuff.

They come in mybackyard a lot.

Nats:((Track)) RIGHT NOW THEBIGGEST ANIMAL WELFARECHALLENGE THAT PALM BEACHCOUNTY, SOUTH FLORIDA ANDFLORIDA IN GENERAL ARECOMMUNITY CATS.

THESE ARTHOSE CATS YOU SEE OUT IN THESTREET, IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOODS.HOW PREVALENT ARE THE CATS...I'LL LET RICH ANDERSON OF THEPEGGY ADAMS ANIMAL RESCUELEAGUE TELL YOU.

((Sot2:40:50)).

7sec So there's anestimated 200,000 communitycats in Palm Beach Countyalone today.

Nats: ((Track))PEGGY ADAMS IS WORKING TORECTIFY THE PROBLEM THROUGH APROGRAM CALLED TRAP, NEUTER,VACCINATE AND RETURN.

((Sot.2:41:51)) 8sec It's the onlyproven humane approach togetting a handle and reallygetting over population ofcats under control.

Nats:((Track)) FOR INSTANCE, THISYEAR ALONE THEY WILL PERFO5-THOUSAND SURGERIES ONCOMMUNITY CATS.

ANDERSON SAYS,FIXING STRAY CATS IS NOT JUSTHUMANE SITUATION BUT A PUBLICHEALTH AND AN ENVIRONMENTALISSUE.

((Sot2:44:24)) 6sec Wedo know that they impact thebird population and thepopulation of other wildlifein our communities.

Nats:((Track)) FOTI SAYS HEUNDERSTANDS THE NEED - BUTWISHES PEOPLE WOULD LET THEMBE.

((Sot 3:11:18)) 5SEC Ihave nothing against them...Ilike cats.