Stray bullet survivor cautions against using firearms to ring in the New Year





Joe Pina, a 7-year-old Victoria resident, talks about surviving after being hit by a stray bullet during the Fourth of July.

Pina says he hopes his story encourages others to keep from using firearms to celebrate the New Year.


And for those of you preparing and planning to ring in the new year - here is a cautionary tale from a young victoria resident that survived being hit by a stray bullet during fourth of july celebrations.

Newscenter 25's carolina astrain spoke with now 7- year-old joe pina.

And it was right here was th en 6-year-old joe pina was struck by a stray bullet during fourth of july celebrations.

Pina: "i was freaking out when it first shot me."

Krissey arguellez - joe's grandmother says the family was shocked the stray bullet landed in their backyard.

Arguellez: "we was all sitting in our backyard celebrating and it was close to the grand finale and he just started screaming and we seen blood everywhere and when we looked at his wrist, he had a big 'ol knot and when we took him in that's when we found out it was a bullet."

Joe: "my mommy had to put me in the car so we could rush to the hospital."

Joe stayed in a hospital in san antonio for a few days before returing to victoria in a cast.

Arguellez: "it was hard for him, he did get casted and was little irritated and a was scared to come out side for a good while but and then after a few weeks he did pretty good."

Arguellez says she hopes crossroads residents remember that what comes up must come down and to be just as careful with fireworks because those can also be dangerous.

Law enforcement officers are still accepting any leads or tips that could help figure out the origin of the stray bullet.

And when he grows up, joe says he intends to be somebody that can help those in need.

Joe: "a firefighter, becuase they save people."

So while the pina family wishes everybody a happy 2020, they hope that you'll refrain from using firearms to ring in the new year.

In victoria, i'm carolina astrain for your hometown news.

Time to talk weather on this sunday night..




