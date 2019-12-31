Global  

Vols Tour Navy Ship

Hit the gator bowl today.

Well kind of.

As part of the tennessee bowl experience, the vols football team toured a pair of navy warships.

U-t senior linebacker darrell taylor hopes to tour indiana's backfield.

He has 18 career sacks, and he'll face a hoosiers team that's 14th in the nation in passing offense.

Reporter:"darell do your eyes kind of light up when you see you are playing a team that throws the ball almost 40 times a game?"

Taylor:"oh man listen.

My eyes get real big.

We get to rush a lot, and i think that's going to be a big opportunity for us to show what we can do."

Reporter:"did




