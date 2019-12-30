Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Titans to Face Patriots in Playoffs

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Titans to Face Patriots in PlayoffsTitans to Face Patriots in Playoffs
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Titans to Face Patriots in Playoffs

Gave them the sixth and final playoff spot in the a-f-c.

In the words of john mcclaine.

Welcome to the party pal.

Tennessee will need a "die hard" mentality as they face new england.

The two clubs did not play this year, but they did practice against each other this summer in nashville before playing an exhibition game.

Titans head coach mike vrabel used to play for the patriots.

So he's well aware of the task of trying to knock off an n- f-l dynasty.

Vrabel:"to go up there and face a team that has won three super bowls in the last five years.

They're 8-0 at home in that span.

With the number one defense.

The best coach.

Got the best quarterback.

It's quite a challenge."

Van noy:"we're one of 12 teams in the playoffs.

I mean we have a chance to go on a revenge tour.

What better way to start off with tennessee who we lost to last year.

Big motivation.

We weren't happy about our performance.

They are coming into our house."

The titans and patriots kick saturday night, and you can catch all the action right here on news 12 now.

For awhile,



Recent related news from verified sources

The Titans are in the playoffs. Here’s who, and when, they’ll play

The Titans controlled their postseason destiny Sunday, the last game of the regular season, and...
bizjournals - Published

NFL Today, Week 17

SCOREBOARD Wild-card weekend, Jan. 4-5, 2020 In the AFC playoffs, the Tennessee Titans will head to...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EndzoneblogNFL

Endzoneblog.com The Tennessee Titans will face the New England Patriots after defying the odds and making the playoffs:… https://t.co/T9XBOtLQHv 51 minutes ago

kcekjm97

kcekjm 🧢 If you told me halfway through the season that the Patriots would only be favored by 4.5 at home against the Titans… https://t.co/W5aszAtFah 10 hours ago

WilliamC1252

Lock city Bill @hsimon62 It's a great morning. Neither Dallas or Pittsburgh made the playoffs and the Patriots lost to Fitz and th… https://t.co/yVyswhx8nl 17 hours ago

epbusiness

EP Business Journal RT @BostonGlobe: The #Patriots will face the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the AFC playoffs Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at Gillette Stad… 23 hours ago

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe The #Patriots will face the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the AFC playoffs Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at Gillet… https://t.co/sdYXHBVeOm 1 day ago

npriquette

Nick P. The @Titans are heading to New England to face off against the @Patriots. #CHILLSOUTTONIGHT wait for Saturday! Thi… https://t.co/kEKLM0Xj1G 1 day ago

JeffSwartzII

Jeff Swartz @PreCognitiveX @ryanmink It's such a difficult choice. Titans winning means Patriots out of the playoffs which is a… https://t.co/YQwB1T4jkf 1 day ago

jriendeaucolon1

Jeannine Riendeau RT @BDCPatriots: Patriots to face Titans in wild-card round of playoffs https://t.co/qMeR2qQvlh https://t.co/SsiwvWceZx 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kyle Van Noy Hopes To Start Patriots 'Revenge Tour' Against Titans [Video]Kyle Van Noy Hopes To Start Patriots 'Revenge Tour' Against Titans

The Pats aren't supposed to look ahead, but Kyle Van Noy would love to have this weekend's Wild Card tilt against the Titans be the start of a revenge tour for New England.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:07Published

Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend [Video]Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend

The Patriots were not ready to play Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, and lost out on a bye week because of it. That will not happen again when the Pats take the field against the Titans on Wild Card..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 08:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.