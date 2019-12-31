THN-LINTON

Welcome back to a special in the paint.... the final day of the first financial wabash valley classic didn't live up to the hype like the first three days... but the fourth quarter of the championship game between terre haute north and 2a number one linton had a fourth quarter to remember... the patriots were going for their 10th title, while the miners were chasing their first... it was all north in the first half...caden mason boom baby....patriots were up 27-18 at the half... things didn't get any better for linton in the third...mahki johnson, nice take.... patriots went to the fourth up 15 at 46-31, game over right.... well linton is number one for a reason...lincoln hale the hoop and harm...hale had 21... kip fougerousse had 16, almost all in the fourth....kip from dowtown and here comes linton... i've covered fougerousse for years now and never seen him that pumped up..... fougerousse three more, that's a 14-nothing linton run and the miners are down 46-41.... whenever north's needed a big hoop in the tourney dalton sturm delivered....this bucket ends the miners run and starts something for the patriots... moments later matt gauer off the screen, this kid found his shooting touch in the tourney....north pushes their lead back out to 10.... north wasn't done with the three ball...matt hankins says 1-2-3....its now 57-44..... where's matt gauer.....there he is....give me three more matt....he led the patriots with 21....the guy was clutch the last two games in the fourth... gauer knocks down free throws late to ice it...you know the drill by now....death, taxes and terre haute north winning the first financial wabash valley classic... the patriots hold off linton's big fourth quarter rally to win 66-62.

Its the second straight title and 10th overall, the most in tourney history... this one is extra special again for the patriots because no one thought they could get it done!

<we definitely have a target on our back in this tourney.

Everyone wants to beat us.

Puts a chip on our shoulder.

Prove people that we can win and do it all the time.

It motivates us.

Makes us want to shock the world an win every year like we do.

There's what 9 up there and about to be 10.

We're very proud of that and everybody that's been here before us.

Trying to continue that on.

There's a bullseye on our back.

Told our guys before the tourney.

You don't need to be neverous.

Need to embrace the bullseye and just play the best you can.> best you can.>