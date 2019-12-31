It's OKAY To Use Tampons Overnight

The FDA recommends changing tampons every four to eight hours but some people worry about wearing them overnight.

According to Business Insider, the main concern is Toxic Shock Syndrome.

TSS is a rare but potentially fatal disease caused by toxins produced by a bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus.

The condition was primarily linked to tampons in the early ‘80s but since have declined.