Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bakersfield Police Department will have increased presence on New Year's Eve

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Bakersfield Police Department will have increased presence on New Year's EveBakersfield Police Department will have increased presence on New Year's Eve
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Man, 60, dies after beating in $1 Christmas Eve mugging

NEW YORK (AP) — A 60-year-old man who was punched and kicked during a $1 mugging on Christmas Eve...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Moderate air quality on New Year's Eve Day [Video]Moderate air quality on New Year's Eve Day

Dry conditions will prevail this week with gradually warming temperatures.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:44Published

Police Chief Says Hit-And-Run Fatalities Up 69% Over 5 Years [Video]Police Chief Says Hit-And-Run Fatalities Up 69% Over 5 Years

With just one day to go until New Year's Eve, the Los Angeles Police Department held a news conference to talk about deadly traffic accidents — specifically hit-and-run collisions.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.