ISU SIU Men

No team entering mvc play is hotter than your sycamores... indiana state entered league play monday winners of seven straight... isu opened mvc play at home against southern illinois... that guy tyreke key a big part of this win streak.

First half...jake laravia finds tre williams with the freshman to freshman connection..

Hes slams that one home.

Then later... williams finds tyreke key beyond the arc.... and he splashes the three ball.

Indiana state came out red hot and key was the x-factor all night long.

Second half now... sycamores running the break.

Laravia to williams again and he gets the tough bucket to go.

He had 14...i-s-u up double digits.

Laravia again..

Gets his own miss... big boy move and he puts it up and in.

He put in 12 tonight.

Then the dagger... i-s-u running the break and tyreke key finishes it for 2 of his 20 points on the night.

He became the fourth fastest player in indiana state history to join the 1 thousand point club tonight.

Indiana state rolls to a 68 to 56 victory.

The sycamores have won 8 straight games now and are 1 and oh in misouri valley conference play.

Head coach greg lansing talked about his team's performance after the game.

<"we had to play awfully hard.

We knew it coming in.

Every possession you start in the valley now it's going to be a fist fight.

You gotta win your wars and win your battles.

We did what we needed to do tonight.

We did what we needed to do tonight.

We got off to a good start in the first half and a good start in the second half and i thought