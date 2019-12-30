12/30/19 SCORES: Little Falls controls tempo in win over Sauquoit Valley

I'm jeremy roth.
Center state conference interdivisional match-up tonight in girls basketballt little falls high school.
The sauquoit valley indians - still looking for their first win this season - they looked to get that as they visited the 2-4 mounties.
--- after a four-point fitalf - the indians came out strong in the second.
Marley inglis with the rebound and put back.
Sauquoit trails big but they're on the board first this quarter.
--- two minutes remaining in the third - arianna seymour from straight away.
She's got it.
Three- pointer and it's 34-9 little falls.
--- after a good first half - the mounties went cold in the third.
Took until the final minute but gabby sylstra makes a big splash.
Knocking it down from deep.
She lead all scorers tonight with 13 points.
--- fourth quarter action - mounties working it inside.
Off a miss - ma shepardson -high off thelasss of the game - she finished with four.
--- just over 60 seconds remain.
One last bucket for the mounties - it's riley dunn off a nice feed from stella rowley.
Dunn had four as well... ...tough night for the indians - mounties controlled from start to finish.
They win 43-9.
Other girls scores today - proctofell to baldwinsville 57-32.
--- camden muscles past watertown 40-11.
Mackenzie mix lead the way with 19 points for the blue devils.
Boys side - oneida over canastota 51-39.
Riley wallis had 16 points to lead the indians.
--- v-v-s cruid 58-29 over south jefferson.
College ranks.
Utica college men dominate suny delhi 92-65.
Brett talbert lead the way with 21 points - five assists and six rebounds.
Women's hoops - hamilton fell to carroll university down in nashville at the music city classic 58-54.
Kayla glemaud lead the continentals with 16 points.
Girls volleyball - waterville beats remsen three games to one.
Mia bridge eight kills for the indians.
