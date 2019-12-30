12/30/19 SCORES: Little Falls controls tempo in win over Sauquoit Valley

I'm jeremy roth.

Good evening!

Center state conference interdivisional match-up tonight in girls basketballt little falls high school.

The sauquoit valley indians - still looking for their first win this season - they looked to get that as they visited the 2-4 mounties.

--- after a four-point fitalf - the indians came out strong in the second.

Marley inglis with the rebound and put back.

Sauquoit trails big but they're on the board first this quarter.

--- two minutes remaining in the third - arianna seymour from straight away.

She's got it.

Three- pointer and it's 34-9 little falls.

--- after a good first half - the mounties went cold in the third.

Took until the final minute but gabby sylstra makes a big splash.

Knocking it down from deep.

She lead all scorers tonight with 13 points.

--- fourth quarter action - mounties working it inside.

Off a miss - ma shepardson -high off thelasss of the game - she finished with four.

--- just over 60 seconds remain.

One last bucket for the mounties - it's riley dunn off a nice feed from stella rowley.

Dunn had four as well... ...tough night for the indians - mounties controlled from start to finish.

They win 43-9.

Other girls scores today - proctofell to baldwinsville 57-32.

--- camden muscles past watertown 40-11.

Mackenzie mix lead the way with 19 points for the blue devils.

Boys side - oneida over canastota 51-39.

Riley wallis had 16 points to lead the indians.

--- v-v-s cruid 58-29 over south jefferson.

College ranks.

Utica college men dominate suny delhi 92-65.

Brett talbert lead the way with 21 points - five assists and six rebounds.

Women's hoops - hamilton fell to carroll university down in nashville at the music city classic 58-54.

Kayla glemaud lead the continentals with 16 points.

Girls volleyball - waterville beats remsen three games to one.

Mia bridge eight kills for the indians.

--- new