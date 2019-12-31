Global  

Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan despite facing trial

Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan despite facing trial

Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan despite facing trial

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn who was under strict bail conditions not to leave Japan, has fled for Lebanon.

Libby Hogan reports.
Carlos Ghosn leaves Japan despite facing trial

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, has fled Japan for Lebanon.

Ghosn confirmed the news on Tuesday (December 31) saying in a statement he 'refused to be held hostage' by a 'rigged' Japanese justice system.'

He also denied fleeing justice.

Ghosn was awaiting trial in Tokyo on charges of financial misconduct and its unclear how he left the country.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon making it unlikely he could be forced to return to face trial.

Ghosn has been in and out of jail since his arrest in 2018.

He's recently been allowed out under strict bail conditions.

But his movement was restricted and he was ordered to surrender his French and Lebanese passports.

His exit from Japan is a dramatic turn in a case thats seen Ghosn's fall from rock star status in the auto industry.

It included one episode where he was disguised as a workman to try and leave a Tokyo jail unnoticed.

The former chairman faces four charges.

They include hiding income and using corporate money for personal purposes.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Ghosn was once seen as a hero in Japan for turning Nissan around.

Three days after his arrest, the company fired him.

Nissan says internal investigations found a trail of misconduct ranging from understating his salary to transferring 5 million dollars of Nissan funds to an account linked to his personal assets.

Ghosn has maintained he was the victim of a boardroom coup.



