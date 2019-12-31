Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Australia fires: 4,000 trapped on town's waterfront as two feared dead

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 04:20s - Published < > Embed
Australia fires: 4,000 trapped on town's waterfront as two feared dead

Australia fires: 4,000 trapped on town's waterfront as two feared dead

Samuel McPaul, 28, who was an expectant father, was the third volunteer firefighter in New South Wales to have died in the past two weeks.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gottadance64

🌊Leslie4SenWarren🌊 RT @ConstitutionBri: No boat armada of private cits to save 4000 trapped by fires in Australia like the Brits saved their WW2 soldiers at D… 59 minutes ago

SeanOfriel

Seanfree RT @TrialLawyerRich: The number of fires raging in Australia is incredible. The town of #Mallacoota is trapped and people gathered on a pie… 1 hour ago

ConstitutionBri

Brian Baker No boat armada of private cits to save 4000 trapped by fires in Australia like the Brits saved their WW2 soldiers a… https://t.co/EUWWyXDikH 1 hour ago

FuckItYouWin

HelloDarknessMyOldFriend RT @rapplerdotcom: 4,000 people are trapped on the foreshore of the encircled seaside town of Mallacoota, as smoke turned day to night and… 1 hour ago

JackManifesto

Nurse_Jack Australia is Not Okay Right Now! - calledforhelp: This photo is from Mallacoota- a town where 4000 are currently tr… https://t.co/oVfbk4ZJk1 1 hour ago

xeridanus

Xeridanus RT @Kleetho: Australia is suffering. 4000 people literally trapped IN THE OCEAN because that is the ONLY place where the fires will not bur… 2 hours ago

EastGlacierMT

Judy A. Jones Damn.... The fires in Australia currently have one town with 4000 people evacuated & trapped on a beach. They have… https://t.co/PIrXnXHdmF 2 hours ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler 4,000 people are trapped on the foreshore of the encircled seaside town of Mallacoota, as smoke turned day to night… https://t.co/aDspw25SPD 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage [Video]Death toll rises and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage

Two more people died, five others were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches as Australia’s most devastating wildfire season on record worsened on Tuesday. Police said a father..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Australia: 4,000 trapped on town's waterfront as another firefighter killed [Video]Australia: 4,000 trapped on town's waterfront as another firefighter killed

Australia: 4,000 trapped on town's waterfront as another firefighter killed

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.