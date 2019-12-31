Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Bolivia's spat with Spain, Mexico deepens over Morales's allies

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Bolivia's spat with Spain, Mexico deepens over Morales's allies

Bolivia's spat with Spain, Mexico deepens over Morales's allies

Countries expel diplomatic staff in tit-for-tat moves as Morales's ex-officials seek refuge in Mexican embassy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Bolivia's spat with Spain, Mexico deepens over Morales's allies: https://t.co/sc727VVxor #Bolivia 2 seconds ago

MercoPressNews

MercoPress Bolivia/Spain/Mexico spat escalates with the expulsion of diplomats https://t.co/oh8PNfrogB 43 minutes ago

DanPattersonUSA

Dan Patterson #Bolivia's spat with #Spain, #Mexico deepens over Morales's allies. Countries expel diplomatic staff in tit-for-tat… https://t.co/fCZ0IP8e6l 57 minutes ago

MercoPressNews

MercoPress Bolivia/Spain/Mexico spat escalates with the expulsion of diplomats - https://t.co/vRDZITOXEm 5 hours ago

tetsu0724d

TETSU Ⅱ RT @AJENews: Bolivia's spat with Spain, Mexico deepens over Morales's allies https://t.co/iwXDqVeZXB https://t.co/6t5lQMWONq 6 hours ago

HernanPorrasM

Hernán Porras Molina Bolivia/Spain/Mexico spat escalates with the expulsion of diplomats https://t.co/jYOPOCL1w1 https://t.co/nzj6CAFBec 6 hours ago

Soibibosokari

Soibibo Sokari Bolivia’s spat with Spain, Mexico deepens over Morales’s allies https://t.co/IFRDRBdTZA 6 hours ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Bolivia's spat with Spain, Mexico deepens over Morales's allies https://t.co/vumY2ok6rL via @YouTube 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.