Geologists claim iron snow is falling on Earth's core

Geologists claim iron snow is falling on Earth's core

Geologists claim iron snow is falling on Earth's core

It is snowing iron at the Earth's core because molten iron crystallizes in the outer core before the substance sinks downwards.
